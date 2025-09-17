Ismaeel Basar, Managing Director of Doors 2 Floors, embarks on epic Albanian Road trip to unlock international business opportunities

Doors 2 Floors dynamic Managing Director, Ismaeel Basar, has returned from an extraordinary Albanian road trip that seamlessly blended business with pleasure.

Embarking on a whirlwind journey across Albania, Ismaeel took to the roads of Albania, visiting clients in Sarande, Ksamil and Tirana, combining his passion for travel with his commitment to providing excellent customer service to clients.

The trip, which spanned several weeks, wasn’t just a scenic getaway. While exploring some of Albania’s most iconic landscapes and vibrant cities, Ismaeel also carved out time to connect with clients across the country, strengthening ties and exploring new opportunities for one of the UK’s biggest door retailers.

"This wasn’t just about seeing Europe it was about experiencing it through the lens of both personal adventure and professional growth," said Ismaeel upon his return.

"Meeting our clients face-to-face, in their own environments, added a personal touch you just can’t replicate over emails or Zoom calls. At the same time, driving through the the coastal roads of Albania was absolutely unforgettable."

Ismaeel took meetings with design consultants and enjoyed the sights across Sarande, Ksamil and Tirana. Back at Doors 2 Floors’ Batley headquarters, Ismaeel said the visit was very beneficial.

"Business development doesn’t have to stay confined to a desk. Our efforts have opened new doors—quite literally—across Albania and beyond."

Ismaeel is now back on British soil, but the momentum of the trip continues, with several European partnerships already in discussion.

