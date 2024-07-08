Ison Harrison buys Leeds firm Cohen Cramer Solicitors in latest expansion move

Cohen Cramer’s roots date back to 1980 when Howard Cohen & Co was established. In 2009, the business merged with Cramer Richards, forming Cohen Cramer.

Since then, it has built a reputation for specialising in personal injury, regulatory and criminal law, as well as animal related cases, family law, dispute resolution and legal costs.

With a team of four directors and 27 employees, the firm achieved turnover exceeding £3 million last year.

Ison Harrison has made a new acquisition

A spokesperson said: “This acquisition significantly enhances Ison Harrison’s footprint in the region, bringing the total number of staff to over 300 and solidifying its position as a regional powerhouse with 20 offices across Yorkshire.”

Jonathan Wearing, Managing Director of Ison Harrison, said: “This acquisition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional and accessible legal services across Yorkshire. By linking up with Cohen Cramer’s specialist lawyers, we are not only expanding our team but also enhancing our ability to serve our clients with a broader and more robust range of legal services.

“Cohen Cramer’s strengths in regulatory and criminal law perfectly complement our existing capabilities, and their focus on military and animal-related injury claims will significantly enhance our personal injury practice. We are stronger and more versatile than ever before.”

Emma Mason, Managing Director of Cohen Cramer, said: “Joining forces with Ison Harrison is an incredible opportunity for us.

"The firm’s strong reputation and extensive regional presence will enhance our ability to deliver outstanding service to our clients.

"We are proud to become part of an innovative, employee-owned firm that shares our passion for client-centred legal practice. We are a great fit.”

In 2022, Ison Harrison transitioned to become a 100 per cent employee-owned business. Since then it has opened four new offices and expanded client numbers.

