Ison Harrison expands with acquisition of Armstrong Luty solicitors in Skipton
The move increases the firm’s total number of offices across Yorkshire to 21 and a spokesman said additional branches will be announced “imminently”.
Managing partner of Ison Harrison, Jonathan Wearing, said: “Armstrong Luty’s expertise in personal injury law is a natural fit with our own, and this integration significantly strengthens and broadens our personal injury offering.
"Together, we’re more capable, adaptable, and better positioned to serve our clients than ever before. It also supports the firm’s wider ambition of making high-quality legal advice more accessible across Yorkshire.”
Ison Harrison, which employs more than 350 staff across Yorkshire, became an employee-owned business in 2022.
