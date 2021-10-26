IT infrastructure products firm Softcat delivers strong growth over financial year

The company, which has announced its full year results to 31 July 2021, also said the new financial year had started well.

Graeme Watt, the Softcat CEO, said: “I am pleased to report on a record set of results in our 2021 financial year.

"Public sector demand remained strong throughout the period and we saw further recovery in the corporate sector with an acceleration in customer growth and order volumes as the year progressed. As previously reported, the first half of the year was particularly strong as we delivered a small number of exceptionally large value mid-market deals.

"We made excellent progress selling deeper into existing customers and saw gross profit per customer improve by 14.6%, while also increasing the size of the customer base by 2.3%.

"Both people and systems continue to be a focus for investment, and we ended the year with 1,681 employees, an increase of 10%. We are very well positioned to drive growth and remain focused on taking further share in a growing market.

"Cash generation has remained typically robust and I’m delighted that the company is able to recommend the payment of a special dividend."