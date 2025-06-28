Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salvatore ‘Salvo’ Dammone is joining the Royal Oak, at Gillamoor, from Monday after being appointed as its new executive chef and general manager.

Dammone’s grandfather, who was also called Salvatore, famously founded Leeds’ much-loved Salvo’s restaurant in 1976.

It was taken over by his two sons John and Gip, who in turn inspired the junior Salvatore – Gip’s son – into the industry.

Having earned AA Rosette awards and Good Food Guide recognition in his own right, the 29-year-old honed his skills at the family restaurant that Gordon Ramsay's The F Word crowned as the UK's best neighbourhood Italian.

"Growing up in hospitality my whole life, making other people happy with cooking is one of my loves," said Dammone.

"It's in my blood – I've grown up with it in the family, so it's just natural."

Dammone's career spans Michelin-starred establishments, including Giorgio Locatelli's Locanda Locatelli in London and La Foresteria on Sicily's Planeta Estate. He has also operated Salvatore's, his own street food venture in Headingley.

Having previously worked with the Royal Oak's owners, Dammone emphasises his hands-on approach: 'I'm very much front-of-house as well as in the kitchen – that's how you make your mark.”

Dammone says he plans to transform the Royal Oak's offering while respecting its traditional roots. The new menu will blend British pub fare with Italian influences and Indian-inspired dishes.

"The food itself is going to be my stamp," said Dammone.

"I want this to be the place that people want to go every week, not just for special occasions. I want to be part of the local community and part of everyone's routine."

The Royal Oak is committed to local sourcing, building on established relationships with award-winning Radford's Butcher, at Sleights, near Whitby.

The menu will feature 40-day aged steaks, slow-braised lamb with Indian spices, fresh daily pasta, and locally-sourced seafood, alongside estate-grown produce and venison.

Luke Wilkinson, director of the company that owns the pub, said: "This is an exciting project.

"We've invested in the Royal Oak, and appointing Salvo represents our investment in people as well as facilities. His food is fantastic, and bringing in someone from such a culinary heritage should bring exciting new cuisine to the area while maintaining what our loyal customers already love about us."

Future plans include wood-fired pizzas, burger Mondays, six-course taster menus, and wine evenings. The Royal Oak will maintain its partnership with Bon Coeur Fine Wines and continue serving local cask ales.

The Grade II-listed sandstone building sits in picturesque Gillamoor, three miles north of Kirkbymoorside – a village mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086. The Royal Oak now offers 12 ensuite rooms and employs 20 staff.

"I'm really looking forward to working alongside the Royal Oak's talented existing team," added Dammone. "Together, we're starting just in time for summer. This is just the beginning."

It comes a year after Dammone’s father and uncle were both awarded British Empire Medals for their services to hospitality.

Gip told The Yorkshire Post last year: "The honour is fantastic, to be recognised this way. I'm proud for my mum and dad who came here in the 50s. I'm very proud, if they were still alive, to say 'we've done it'.

"We introduced Neapolitan meatballs, we introduced pasta to Leeds. It was very exotic in the 1960s. To know they are looking down on us now, to say they lit a fire.

"We are proud to be Italian, and we are also proud to be Leeds. Just to be recognised, to have been a part of this vibrant food scene in Yorkshire, has been a great joy."

His brother John added: "We are immensely proud, and quite humbled, to achieve this award.

"We've been, for 47 years, running a neighbourhood restaurant.

"We've very much felt a part of this fantastic, vibrant community of Headingley.