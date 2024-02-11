‘It seems like only yesterday I joined’: Leeds firm renames building to mark colleagues 50th year
Mr Nunney joined BTTG from university as a research officer in 1973. He was appointed as a board director in 2006 and took the helm of the company’s Leeds operation as part of a management buyout team.
The newly renamed Nunney Building houses BTTG’s textiles testing team, who materials for clients including Abercrombie & Fitch, Disney, John Lewis, IKEA, Carpetright and Good Housekeeping.
Mr Nunney said: “It is an honour to have a building named after me to mark my 50 years at BTTG. It seems like only yesterday I joined the team as a Research Officer and dedicated my time to learning all I could about the industry.
“I am incredibly grateful to the team BTTG for the ongoing support over the years. When I look back over my career, I have achieved so much more than I ever could have imagined.”
BTTG’s work includes the testing of fibres, yarns, textiles and carpets, as well as electrostatic testing of PPE materials. The team also undertakes investigative work on floorcoverings, providing expert witness reports that can be used in litigation.
BTTG chief operating officer, Lesley Hughes, said: “What Mike doesn’t know about textile floor covering testing and industry standards simply isn’t worth knowing. He has brought a phenomenal amount to the company and has driven change that has seen the business continue to be regarded as one of the leading testing facilities in the world.”
