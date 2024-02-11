Mr Nunney joined BTTG from university as a research officer in 1973. He was appointed as a board director in 2006 and took the helm of the company’s Leeds operation as part of a management buyout team.

The newly renamed Nunney Building houses BTTG’s textiles testing team, who materials for clients including Abercrombie & Fitch, Disney, John Lewis, IKEA, Carpetright and Good Housekeeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Nunney said: “It is an honour to have a building named after me to mark my 50 years at BTTG. It seems like only yesterday I joined the team as a Research Officer and dedicated my time to learning all I could about the industry.

BTTG has renamed one of its buildings after the head of its Leeds operations, Mike Nunney, to mark his 50th anniversary with the firm.

“I am incredibly grateful to the team BTTG for the ongoing support over the years. When I look back over my career, I have achieved so much more than I ever could have imagined.”

BTTG’s work includes the testing of fibres, yarns, textiles and carpets, as well as electrostatic testing of PPE materials. The team also undertakes investigative work on floorcoverings, providing expert witness reports that can be used in litigation.