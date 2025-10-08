'It started with a chat in the pub': aql announces £100,000 Leeds City College investment

The Leeds-based telecommunications firm, aql, has cemented its relationship with a local college by sponsoring a new digital lab and pledging a £100,000 investment.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 8th Oct 2025, 10:34 BST

The aql Innovation Academy was opened at Leeds City College’s Printworks Campus by aql’s CEO and digital entrepreneur, Professor Adam Beaumont.

The college’s new room, which has computers, servers and sensors, uses AI to maximise the number of students who can use it.

Prof Beaumont, a former college governor, said: “This all came about from a conversation I had in a pub with the previous CEO of Luminate 15 years ago, about how we could work closer with the college and grow the talent in the city to work with our business.

The aql Innovation Academy is opened by Prof Adam Beaumont (Photo supplied on behalf of Aql)
The aql Innovation Academy is opened by Prof Adam Beaumont (Photo supplied on behalf of Aql)

“This is the crystallisation of that idea. It’s been an evolution and a learning curve for us too; with the amount of work needed to do a hackathon we quickly started thinking ‘how can we automate this?’.

“So we developed the tech to do that and started rolling it out; hackathons, though still resource intensive, are now scalable things.”

He also announced that aql will be donating £100,000 of equipment and engineering to build a next-generation 5G innovation lab network at the college over the coming year.

Printworks Campus Principal Lee Pryor said: “This fantastic room is a great resource for our students within the digital and IT department."

