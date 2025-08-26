ITM: Hydropulse and ABO Energy enter strategic partnership
The partnership combines ABO Energy’s contacts with Hydropulse’s expertise in building and operating modular, containerised green hydrogen production plants based on ITM’s electrolyser technology, ITM said.
In a statement, ITM Power said: “Together, both companies will generate value by combining development expertise with capital investment in hydrogen assets. In doing so, they can offer Hydrogen-as-a-Service and Infrastructure- as-a-Service across the entire value chain from green electrons to green molecules.”
Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM Power, said, “This is about market traction. With ABO Energy’s access to sites and end users, we can realise projects faster and turn our technology into recurring revenues.
"Our modular approach, combined with ABO Energy’s project pipeline, creates a pragmatic route to help industry cut emissions. The partnership will also help us unlock new markets.”
Karsten Schlageter, Managing Director of ABO Energy, added: “It’s a breakthrough moment for many hydrogen projects.
"We can now offer our customers a one-stop solution from development to long-term operation without capex intensity.”