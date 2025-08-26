ITM: Hydropulse and ABO Energy enter strategic partnership

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership combines ABO Energy’s contacts with Hydropulse’s expertise in building and operating modular, containerised green hydrogen production plants based on ITM’s electrolyser technology, ITM said.

In a statement, ITM Power said: “Together, both companies will generate value by combining development expertise with capital investment in hydrogen assets. In doing so, they can offer Hydrogen-as-a-Service and Infrastructure- as-a-Service across the entire value chain from green electrons to green molecules.”

Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM Power, said, “This is about market traction. With ABO Energy’s access to sites and end users, we can realise projects faster and turn our technology into recurring revenues.

Hydropulse, the subsidiary of ITM Power plc, and ABO Energy, an international renewable energy developer, have entered into a strategic partnership. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

"Our modular approach, combined with ABO Energy’s project pipeline, creates a pragmatic route to help industry cut emissions. The partnership will also help us unlock new markets.”

Karsten Schlageter, Managing Director of ABO Energy, added: “It’s a breakthrough moment for many hydrogen projects.