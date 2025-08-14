ITM Power sees losses widen but CEO says firm is on ‘pathway to profitability’

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company posted pre-tax losses of £45m for the year ending 30 April, a jump from losses of £27m in the same period last year.

It came as the firm saw its revenue increase by more than 50 per cent year-on-year to £26.0m, marking a growth of 400 per cent over two years.

In a statement issued alongside the company’s results, Dennis Schulz, ITM Power CEO, said: “With a strong balance sheet, clear strategic focus on the highest-growth hydrogen markets, and our agility, we are uniquely positioned for sustained success. Our record order backlog, expanding sales pipeline, and commercial traction are driving tangible momentum on our pathway to profitability.

ITM Power, has announced that it has signed a deal to supply a major hydrogen project in the Humber.

“I am confident in our strategy and business model. We are delivering on our commitments, capturing market opportunities, and creating long-term value for our shareholders as we continue to advance the global energy transition.”

The firm’s losses included the payment of a £13m settlement related to a commercial dispute with engineering firm Linde.

A statement from ITM Power said: “Whilst the details of the dispute remain confidential, the directors are satisfied that all historic claim risk is now settled.”

ITM posted an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation loss of £33m, widening slightly from losses of £30.4m last year.

The company said this came as it continued to fill its factory for increased cost absorption, and as it continues to recognise revenue on the legacy loss-making portion of its orders.

ITM lowered its headcount slightly during the year, with the average number of full-time employees falling from around 323 to around 305.

The results come after ITM earlier this week announced a “major milestone” as it signed a supply agreement on a 20MW Hydrogen project in Wales.

The deal will see ITM supply its Poseidon modular electrolyser platform to a site in west Wales, after the company signed an agreement with MorGen Energy.

The West Wales Hydrogen Project, which is located on the former Milford Haven Refinery site, will supply industrial clusters in Milford Haven, Port Talbot, and other locations across Wales, as well as supporting green transport.

Speaking on the contract, Mr Schulz said: "This contract marks a major milestone for ITM Power and the UK hydrogen sector.

“Selection for the West Wales Hydrogen Project demonstrates confidence in our technology, delivery capability, and the critical role green hydrogen plays in the energy transition.

“We are proud to be partnering with MorGen Energy to bring Poseidon to life in a project of national significance."

ITM has announced a string of contract wins in recent months.