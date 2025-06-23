ITM Power: Sheffield firm to supply green hydrogen project in Humber

Sheffield-based green hydrogen firm, ITM Power, has announced that it has signed a deal to supply a major hydrogen project in the Humber.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:45 BST

ITM Power is set to supply Uniper's 120MW Humber H2ub project, a low carbon hydrogen production facility based in Killingholme.

The project was recently shortlisted as part of the UK's Hydrogen Allocation Round 2, a Government funding mechanism designed to support hydrogen production.

ITM will deploy six of its 20MW POSEIDON core electrolysis process modules into the project.

Photo: Tavistock.
ITM Power, has announced that it has signed a deal to supply a major hydrogen project in the Humber. Photo: Tavistock.

Dennis Schulz, CEO, said, "The Humber project represents exactly the kind of scale, ambition and strategic alignment the green hydrogen sector needs right now.

“Signing the FEED contract is not just another milestone - it is a signal that industrial decarbonisation in the UK is moving from concept to reality. ITM's technology and expertise are at the forefront of that transformation. We look forward to working with Uniper to progress this landmark project."

The news follows the announcement in May that ITM had been selected as the electrolyser supplier for the Humber H2ub project.

Uniper’s project currently remains subject to Final Investment Decision and is targeted to be operational in 2029.

