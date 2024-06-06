ITM Power: Sheffield green hydrogen firm expects to halve losses and triple revenues
The firm, which designs and manufactures technology to produce green hydrogen, has said it expects to post revenue in the range of £16.0m to £15.6m, a jump from £5.2m last year.
The company also expects to post an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation loss of between £39.0m to £44.0m, a year-on-year reduction of more than 50 per cent.
Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM, said: "During the year, we completed our 12-month plan, transforming ITM into a credible delivery organisation, and we have attained a positive operating rhythm of deploying products to our customers.
“We grew revenue more than threefold and halved our losses, and in line with our strategic priorities, we managed our cash carefully. I am pleased with our progress, and look forward to providing further details, including guidance for the current year, at the time of our preliminary results announcement in August."
The firm, which was founded in 2000, said that it also expects net cash at the year-end of £230. This comes against a guidance range of £200 to £220.
ITM said in a statement that this reflects the “stringent cost and capital disciplines now embedded in the DNA of the company.
