The firm said the increase was due to additional contractual obligations having been fulfilled and associated revenue now recognised.

Shares in ITM Power jumped just over 20 per cent in early trading following the announcement.

Dennis Schulz, CEO, said, “ITM is continuing to achieve a strong revenue performance while tightly managing costs and capital expenditures.

Sheffield-based green hydrogen firm ITM Power has announced that it cut its staff headcount by 30 per cent during the year.

“Our strong balance sheet is an important differentiator in the competitive landscape, and our contract backlog and sales pipeline have continued to grow. We remain well-positioned as customer FIDs accelerate through FY26.”

The company said it also expects to be net cash generative in the second half of 2025, with cash at the end of the financial year expected to be between £204m and £250m, up from the £203m the firm posted at the half-year mark.

The firm’s original cash guidance, issued in August 2024, was between £160m and £175m and in January 2025, the guidance was increased to between £185m and £195m.

The company added that its adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of £32m to £36m remains unchanged.

ITM Power said in January that it was in the “best operational shape ever” with a record order pipeline worth £135m.

Posting its interim results, the firm said at the time that green hydrogen “is becoming a significant pillar of the global energy mix”.

The company’s results for the six months to October 31, 2024, recorded revenue of £15.5m, up from £8.9m in the first half of last year.

An announcement issued alongside the results said: “ITM is in the best operational shape it has ever been. Over the last two years, we have put our house in order to ensure readiness to scale with accelerating customer Final Investment Decisions.

“We managed our costs and capital allocation decisions effectively, continuously improving our operational and commercial capabilities and further advancing our technology and product portfolio.”

Mr Schulz said at the time: "Green hydrogen has begun to play its vital role in decarbonising the global energy system, whether as a feedstock in sectors such as chemicals and refining, as a fuel, or as a source of flexible power generation.

“Gone is the unrealistic hype that the hydrogen economy would develop overnight. Instead, today, the hype has given way to real industrial scale-up of projects and production capacities.”

The firm said in August that its average number of full time or equivalent employees was 330 in the year ending April 30, down from 415 in the 2023 financial year.

The announcement came as the company also said that it had narrowed its product portfolio and reduced bottlenecks at its manufacturing sites.

ITM Power was founded in 2000 and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in 2004.