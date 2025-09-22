ITM Power: Yorkshire firm expands partnership with major Germany energy company
Hydrogen energy firm ITM said it had entered a new capacity reservation agreement with RWE for 150MW of its NEPTUNE V hydrogen electrolyser units, used in the production of green hydrogen.
The announcement comes alongside the Yorkshire Firm’s ongoing delivery of 200MW of electrolysers for the GetH2 Nukleus project.
Based in Lingen, Germany, the Nukleus project is aiming to achieve large-scale, commercial production of green hydrogen, which will be supplied to industrial customers.
Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM Power, said: "We are proud to expand our collaboration with RWE.
“Building on our strong relationship developed through the joint execution of the GetH2 Nukleus project, this additional 150MW capacity reservation underlines RWE's confidence in our technology and delivery capability.”
ITM Power said it will provide further updates on the agreement as projects are called off and converted into firm orders.