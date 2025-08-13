Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITM will deploy its Poseidon modular electrolyser platform at the site in west Wales, after signing an agreement with MorGen Energy

Located on the former Milford Haven Refinery site, the West Wales Hydrogen Project will supply industrial clusters in Milford Haven, Port Talbot, and other locations across Wales, as well as supporting green transport.

The project was previously awarded funding under the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero HAR1 programme.

Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM, said, "This contract marks a major milestone for ITM Power and the UK hydrogen sector.

“Selection for the West Wales Hydrogen Project demonstrates confidence in our technology, delivery capability, and the critical role green hydrogen plays in the energy transition.

“We are proud to be partnering with MorGen Energy to bring Poseidon to life in a project of national significance."

With permits secured and commercial terms with the project stakeholders nearing completion, the project is now expected to break ground before the end of the calendar year.

Werner Lieberherr, CEO of MorGen Energy, said, "The West Wales Hydrogen Project is a cornerstone of our vision for a cleaner, more resilient energy future for Wales and the UK.

Working with ITM Power's world-class electrolyser technology allows us to deliver not only a pioneering energy project, but also an economic catalyst - creating high-value jobs, strengthening supply chains, and positioning Wales at the forefront of the green hydrogen economy.”

In April, ITM power announced that it was lifting its revenue expectations for the year. The firm said it expected revenues to land 30 per cent higher than its previously expected range at between £25.5m and £26.5m.

The company said the move came as a result of additional contract obligations being fulfilled, with associated revenue being recognised as a result.

The latest announcement also follows a string of contract wins for Sheffield-based ITM.