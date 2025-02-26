ITP appoints new Managing Director to support next phase of growth

Easingwold-based manufacturer of protective textiles for construction, Industrial Textiles and Plastics (ITP) Ltd, is supporting its global expansion with the appointment of Carl Morse as managing director.

With 30 years of senior leadership experience in the manufacturing industry, including successful tenures with international companies supplying cutting-edge technologies, Carl brings a wealth of expertise to the position. He will oversee ITP’s strategy to develop worldwide markets across a diverse product portfolio, which includes protective building membranes for roof and wall applications, ground gas barriers, sheeting for scaffolding and temporary fencing, acoustic barriers, debris netting, defence products and keder sheeting.

Morse said: “I’m very excited to be joining a forward-thinking, quality-driven company known for its technical innovation. With an extremely knowledgeable and experienced senior management team, ITP has pioneered the development of standards in engineered protective textiles for construction. The company has become a leading advocate of flame-retardant technologies and clarity in fire safety testing and certification, serving as a valued and trusted source of expertise for clients and key industry bodies. ITP has established a strong global footprint through a successful export operation, and I look forward to building on that foundation, driving further growth across multiple regions in the years ahead.”

ITP chairman, Richard Menage, said: “We are delighted to welcome Carl on board. His experience and strategic vision will take our expansion to the next level. Carl’s expertise in international markets will be a huge asset for ITP, further developing our presence in major infrastructure projects and large-scale commercial and industrial schemes, where there is increasing demand for the enhanced performance and fire protection provided by our product range.”

Carl Morse, MD at ITP Ltd.