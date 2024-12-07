‘It’s all based on trust’: Meet the Yorkshireman who helps top musicians and Premier League stars with everything from private jets to wifi routers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have managed to see the world and done everything from shows for royalty to the local battle of the bands,” reflects Matt Cheshire as he looks back on his quarter-century in the entertainment industry.

The amiable Yorkshireman has built himself a fairly unique niche in the worlds of music and sport as the go-to man to sort out all manner of issues for his clients, many of whom are the world’s best-known musicians and footballers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheshire’s concierge company The Needs Group has gradually evolved into four separate but often-interconnected strands. Its divisions are Artist Needs, providing support to musicians with tour management; Event Furniture Needs helping to kit out venues backstage; Aviation Needs covering private jet and helicopter hire and finally VIP Needs for facilitating special requests such as access to a luxury yacht.

Matt Cheshire of Aviation Needs based in Yorkshire. Picture Gerard Binks

The business has come a long way since 1999 when Cheshire, then a Leeds College of Music student studying music management and sound production, helped organise a couple of shows at Lotherton Hall, including a graduation ball.

Cheshire, who was born in York and grew up around the Selby area, says while he could play several instruments but knew his passion “was the technical side” of the music industry.

After finishing his diploma, he continued helping to put on music shows, with his business initially a sideline to his day-to-day work in the media industry which started with a role as a sound assistant on popular BBC daytime show City Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was also getting involved with some major music events; including the Leeds Love Parade gig which attracted around 300,000 revellers and remains among his career highlights to this day.

He went onto work for ITV and was involved with shows such as Countdown, Emmerdale and Heartbeat while still being involved in summer festivals and also helped deliver a digital transformation programme for regional ITV journalists.

But he said the growth of festivals meant his music work became an increasing priority – particularly when he was asked to manage a world tour for DJ Paul van Dyk.

“We were doing New Year’s Eve on Copacabana Beach for one million people. I got to be the second most flown British Airways passenger in the world. I was doing 30 to 40 flights a month. I was going around the world from a tour management perspective and developing his shows globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the summer, pretty much every day of the week I was somewhere.”

He says the aviation side of his business came about somewhat by chance after being contacted by a football agent whose player was moving from Liverpool to Newcastle and wanted help sourcing a helicopter.

“I was looking after Guns N’ Roses and Elton John at the time and doing their logistics and planning and they were taking helicopters. That was the start of how I got involved in the aviation side for music artists.

“The music industry started saying, ‘You’d better give Matt a call, he’ll fly you between shows’. We covered everything from Glastonbury to world tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lots of footballers then started ringing us saying, ‘Could you help because I want to buy a racehorse or look at a property?’ That’s when I started the private jet side.”

Cheshire has worked particularly closely over the years with DJ Pete Tong, whose Ibiza Classics show is the only tour he still does personally.

He says: “I’ve turned away many other artists which some people think I’m daft for. But now from a family point of view and a business point of view I am at a different time now.

“I miss seeing the world but I’m at a different stage of life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the Pete Tong connection that led to another of Cheshire’s career highlights as he was involved with the DJ’s performance which opened the King’s Coronation concert.

Cheshire says he has been able to build a business based on trust.

“I was fed up of people getting ripped off and being ill-advised,” he says.

“I have always been very honest and transparent with people and not taken the mick. We have looked after the world’s best footballers and best music artists. I don’t know what is next but as long as we can say the last job we did was the best and the client was happy, that is all I can ask for. We can help on a very personal, secure and confidential level and have become seen as a safe pair of hands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent times, the aviation side of the business has grown – helping to get Premier League footballers’ families to the Euros and assisting top clubs with transporting players.

“The reason why it is growing is because we have got the trust. We have got clients around the world coming to a company in Yorkshire. It has all been word of mouth.

“We had our best and busiest year this year – all the relationships from over the years are starting to compound. I put wifi routers in footballers’ houses because it is trust thing. People will ring me up and ask me to get a laptop for a player because if they go out and do it, they might get sold the most expensive one. It is all based on trust.”

Cheshire is still loves the music industry and says he is concerned about its future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am worried where the grassroots side of the industry is going. The music industry has evolved in the past 25 years. People used to buy albums and artists don’t make the money they used to. There used to be some great live venues like the Leeds Cockpit. A lot of venues have gone.

"It is a business now where a label might pay for an album, give an advance of £1m and say we will take all the money after that. It sounds great but actually the band have got one chunk of money for everything and once that has gone it has gone.

"The attention span of the modern festival-goer is very different. It has made it harder to programme festivals as people only know a couple of tracks.”