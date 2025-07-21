It’s time to rethink paternity leave, not just for dads, but for equality: Jodie Hill

Despite years of progress on workplace equality, the UK’s approach to parental leave still sends a clear message: caring is primarily a mother’s responsibility.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 21st Jul 2025, 07:50 BST

As an employment solicitor and long-time campaigner for equal rights in the workplace, I believe this outdated mindset is holding us all back – not just parents, but employers, colleagues and communities.

Under current legislation, fathers or second parents are entitled to just two weeks of statutory paternity leave – often at a low flat rate, and only if they meet specific eligibility criteria.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shared Parental Leave (SPL), introduced to promote more equal parenting, has seen poor take-up, with many families either unaware of it or unable to afford it.

It’s time to rethink paternity leave – not just for dads, but for equality, says Jodie Hill. (Photo supplied on behalf of Thrive Law)placeholder image
It’s time to rethink paternity leave – not just for dads, but for equality, says Jodie Hill. (Photo supplied on behalf of Thrive Law)

We must ask: if we genuinely want equality in the workplace and at home, why is paternity leave still so limited and inflexible?

The current model assumes the mother will take the lion’s share of time off, while the father returns to work.

This reinforces the gender pay gap, limits career progression for women, and denies men the opportunity to be fully present in those early weeks of parenthood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Worse still, self-employed parents, agency workers and low-income families are often excluded altogether – leaving the most vulnerable with the fewest options.

The inequality runs deep.

Even in progressive workplaces, men can feel stigmatised for wanting to take longer leave.

It’s still seen by many as a ‘perk’ rather than a right, and one that risks being frowned upon.

Until we shift these attitudes and support all parents equally, we’ll continue to fall short of true equality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Thrive Law, we regularly advise organisations on inclusive policies, and it’s clear that paternity leave is a key area where employers can make a meaningful difference.

But to create real change, we need more than good intentions – we need policy reform, leadership from employers and a cultural reset.

We need four things:

Fairer, better-funded leave – so both parents can afford to take time off.

Inclusive eligibility – extending access to all families, regardless of work status.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A cultural shift – where taking parental leave is normalised and celebrated for everyone.

Support for businesses – especially SMEs, to offer enhanced packages without financial strain.

This is about much more than a few extra weeks off.

Equal parental leave is central to economic resilience, mental health, family wellbeing and career fairness.

And it’s not just a national issue – regions like Yorkshire, with our strong sense of community and entrepreneurial spirit, are perfectly placed to lead by example.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If we want to see a future where caring responsibilities are shared more equally – and where everyone can thrive in work and at home – we must start with the policies that shape our choices. That means rethinking paternity leave not as a benefit, but as a building block of equality.

Jodie Hill is the Managing Partner at the law firm Thrive Law, headquartered in Leeds with teams in the North West, London and the South West.

Related topics:Jodie HillYorkshireNorth WestLeedsLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice