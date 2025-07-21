It’s time to rethink paternity leave, not just for dads, but for equality: Jodie Hill

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an employment solicitor and long-time campaigner for equal rights in the workplace, I believe this outdated mindset is holding us all back – not just parents, but employers, colleagues and communities.

Under current legislation, fathers or second parents are entitled to just two weeks of statutory paternity leave – often at a low flat rate, and only if they meet specific eligibility criteria.

Shared Parental Leave (SPL), introduced to promote more equal parenting, has seen poor take-up, with many families either unaware of it or unable to afford it.

It’s time to rethink paternity leave – not just for dads, but for equality, says Jodie Hill. (Photo supplied on behalf of Thrive Law)

We must ask: if we genuinely want equality in the workplace and at home, why is paternity leave still so limited and inflexible?

The current model assumes the mother will take the lion’s share of time off, while the father returns to work.

This reinforces the gender pay gap, limits career progression for women, and denies men the opportunity to be fully present in those early weeks of parenthood.

Worse still, self-employed parents, agency workers and low-income families are often excluded altogether – leaving the most vulnerable with the fewest options.

The inequality runs deep.

Even in progressive workplaces, men can feel stigmatised for wanting to take longer leave.

It’s still seen by many as a ‘perk’ rather than a right, and one that risks being frowned upon.

Until we shift these attitudes and support all parents equally, we’ll continue to fall short of true equality.

At Thrive Law, we regularly advise organisations on inclusive policies, and it’s clear that paternity leave is a key area where employers can make a meaningful difference.

But to create real change, we need more than good intentions – we need policy reform, leadership from employers and a cultural reset.

We need four things:

Fairer, better-funded leave – so both parents can afford to take time off.

Inclusive eligibility – extending access to all families, regardless of work status.

A cultural shift – where taking parental leave is normalised and celebrated for everyone.

Support for businesses – especially SMEs, to offer enhanced packages without financial strain.

This is about much more than a few extra weeks off.

Equal parental leave is central to economic resilience, mental health, family wellbeing and career fairness.

And it’s not just a national issue – regions like Yorkshire, with our strong sense of community and entrepreneurial spirit, are perfectly placed to lead by example.

If we want to see a future where caring responsibilities are shared more equally – and where everyone can thrive in work and at home – we must start with the policies that shape our choices. That means rethinking paternity leave not as a benefit, but as a building block of equality.