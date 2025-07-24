ITV: Broadcaster steps up cost-cutting plans as profits fall

Broadcaster ITV has stepped up cost-cutting plans again as it revealed a slump in half-year profits.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:44 BST

The group behind hit TV shows including Britain’s Got Talent and Love Island said it was slashing costs by another £15m, on top of £30m previously announced, with spend on content being trimmed.

It reported a 44 per cent drop in underlying pre-tax profits to £99m for the six months to June 30, down sharply from £178m a year ago.

Operating profits were 44 per cent lower at £76m.

(Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)
(Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

But ITV said cost-cutting actions would help offset a tough advertising market.

“While the economic environment remains uncertain, we now expect a better outturn for the full year 2025, driven by these cost efficiencies,” it said. Shares lifted 9 per cent in morning trading on Thursday. Total advertising revenues fell 7 per cent in the first half after a 12 per cent plunge between April and June, although it said the half-year fall was better than feared. It expects ad revenues to be down “marginally” in the third quarter.

