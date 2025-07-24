ITV: Broadcaster steps up cost-cutting plans as profits fall

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The group behind hit TV shows including Britain’s Got Talent and Love Island said it was slashing costs by another £15m, on top of £30m previously announced, with spend on content being trimmed.

It reported a 44 per cent drop in underlying pre-tax profits to £99m for the six months to June 30, down sharply from £178m a year ago.

“While the economic environment remains uncertain, we now expect a better outturn for the full year 2025, driven by these cost efficiencies,” it said. Shares lifted 9 per cent in morning trading on Thursday. Total advertising revenues fell 7 per cent in the first half after a 12 per cent plunge between April and June, although it said the half-year fall was better than feared. It expects ad revenues to be down “marginally” in the third quarter.