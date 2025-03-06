ITV ‘keeping all options open’ amid reports of talks over ITV Studios deal
The group behind hit TV shows including Britain’s Got Talent and Love Island declined to comment on whether it is in talks to potentially merge its ITV Studios business with rival All3Media, which is owned by Abu Dhabi-backed investment group RedBird IMI.
But chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said: “Every board everywhere has to keep all options open and our board is no different.
“We review everything and review it regularly.”
It comes after reports suggested ITV is mooting a tie-up of ITV Studios with All3Media, which could create a production group worth more than £3bn. ITV’s annual results on Thursday revealed record earnings for ITV Studios after a year that saw it deliver hit shows such as Mr Bates – which it claims was the biggest drama in the UK in 2024 – as well as Netflix success Fool Me Once.
ITV Studios saw underlying earnings rise 5% to a record £299 million, despite revenues slumping 6% to £2.04 billion, as it continued to take a hit from the 2023 US actors and writers strikes, as well as softer demand from free-to-air broadcasters.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.