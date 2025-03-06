ITV ‘keeping all options open’ amid reports of talks over ITV Studios deal

Broadcasting giant ITV has said it will “keep all options open” amid speculation over a possible £3bn merger deal for its production arm.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 6th Mar 2025, 10:18 BST

The group behind hit TV shows including Britain’s Got Talent and Love Island declined to comment on whether it is in talks to potentially merge its ITV Studios business with rival All3Media, which is owned by Abu Dhabi-backed investment group RedBird IMI.

But chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said: “Every board everywhere has to keep all options open and our board is no different.

“We review everything and review it regularly.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Broadcasting giant ITV has said it will “keep all options open” amid speculation over a possible £3 billion merger deal for its production arm. (Photo by Ian West/PA Wire)Broadcasting giant ITV has said it will “keep all options open” amid speculation over a possible £3 billion merger deal for its production arm. (Photo by Ian West/PA Wire)
Broadcasting giant ITV has said it will “keep all options open” amid speculation over a possible £3 billion merger deal for its production arm. (Photo by Ian West/PA Wire)

It comes after reports suggested ITV is mooting a tie-up of ITV Studios with All3Media, which could create a production group worth more than £3bn. ITV’s annual results on Thursday revealed record earnings for ITV Studios after a year that saw it deliver hit shows such as Mr Bates – which it claims was the biggest drama in the UK in 2024 – as well as Netflix success Fool Me Once.

ITV Studios saw underlying earnings rise 5% to a record £299 million, despite revenues slumping 6% to £2.04 billion, as it continued to take a hit from the 2023 US actors and writers strikes, as well as softer demand from free-to-air broadcasters.

Related topics:ITVLove IslandNetflix

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice