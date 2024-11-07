ITV reveals extra £20m in cuts but Ludwig and Rivals successes are hailed

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The broadcaster’s revenues for the first nine months of the year are down by eight per cent from £2,975 million to £2,741 million.

In a trading update, the company said despite the situation it still expects to deliver an increase in group profit this year – driven in part by an ongoing cost-saving programme.

It said the company’s efforts to save a previously-confirmed £40m this year through restructuring and efficiencies is “progressing well”, while it now also intends to deliver a further £20m in additional savings – half from reducing content costs and half from delivering other cuts planned for 2025 early.

David Mitchell in BBC show Ludwig, which was produced in association with ITV Studios. (Image: BBC/Big Talk Studios/Colin Hutton)

Its ITV Studios is on course to deliver record profits in 2024 despite a 20 per cent drop in revenue so far this year attributed in part to a US writers’ strike.

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said the programme-making arm of the business has “great creative and commercial momentum” following the recent releases of hit detective show Ludwig for the BBC and Jilly Cooper adaptation Rivals for Disney+.