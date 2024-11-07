ITV reveals extra £20m in cuts but Ludwig and Rivals successes are hailed
The broadcaster’s revenues for the first nine months of the year are down by eight per cent from £2,975 million to £2,741 million.
In a trading update, the company said despite the situation it still expects to deliver an increase in group profit this year – driven in part by an ongoing cost-saving programme.
It said the company’s efforts to save a previously-confirmed £40m this year through restructuring and efficiencies is “progressing well”, while it now also intends to deliver a further £20m in additional savings – half from reducing content costs and half from delivering other cuts planned for 2025 early.
Its ITV Studios is on course to deliver record profits in 2024 despite a 20 per cent drop in revenue so far this year attributed in part to a US writers’ strike.
ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said the programme-making arm of the business has “great creative and commercial momentum” following the recent releases of hit detective show Ludwig for the BBC and Jilly Cooper adaptation Rivals for Disney+.
She said: “ITV Studios has had an excellent start to Q4, in line with expectations, which will ensure it achieves record profits in 2024.”