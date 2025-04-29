I've got MS - this is what managers and bosses should know about workers like me: Kirsty Elton

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know about this firsthand because I am one of those people.

When I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, it felt like my whole world had shifted.

Like many with hidden disabilities, I feared judgement, pity, and being written off.

Kirsty Elton shares her expert insight

But what I didn’t expect was how much strength I’d discover within myself – and how much potential I’d still have to give.

I now run my own business, something that gives me flexibility and autonomy – two things that are often game-changers for people with long-term conditions. But let me be honest: self-employment isn’t always easy.

It means I don’t get sick pay or back-up when I’m struggling with fatigue, cognitive fog, or the unpredictable symptoms that MS can bring.

At times, it can be isolating. Yet it’s also incredibly empowering.

I get to show up on my terms.

I get to prove that MS may be part of my story, but that it does not define me.

And that’s the point I want employers to really hear: your employees with hidden disabilities are not burdens.

They are often some of the most resilient, determined, and resourceful people you’ll ever work with. Because we have to be.

Our lives demand constant problem- solving, adaptability, and grit – skills every business should value.

But to harness that talent, businesses must do more than tick the box of compliance. It’s not just about policies. It’s about people.

It’s about creating an environment where employees feel safe to speak up about their needs without fear of stigma. It’s about flexible working, better understanding of fluctuating conditions and, most importantly, a culture of compassion and curiosity.

Hidden disabilities like MS don’t come with a visible marker.

You won’t see my fatigue, my pain, or the days when getting out of bed takes everything I’ve got.

But you can see the results of my work, the ideas I bring to the table, and the leadership I provide in my business and my community.

This MS Awareness Week, I’m asking business leaders to pause and reflect. How inclusive is your workplace really? Would someone with a condition like mine feel safe to be open?

Could they thrive there?

The business world talks a lot about resilience these days – especially since the pandemic.

Well, I’ve learned more about resilience from living with MS than I ever did from a corporate training course.

We push through, adapt constantly, and still show up. Imagine what workplaces could achieve if they truly tapped into that.

Support isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s smart business. People with hidden disabilities don’t need pity. We need opportunity. And when given that chance, we often soar.

Let’s use this MS Awareness Week not just to raise awareness, but to drive change – one workplace at a time.