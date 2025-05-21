I've launched new magazine to give Northern writers a fair shot - this is why it is so needed: Richard Benson

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All that gave me a sort of confidence. It wasn’t that I thought I’d be as good as those heroes, but when you know that others like you have done it, you don’t feel as daunted.

Since the 1990s though, things have changed a great deal. Bluntly, it’s a lot harder for people from working-class backgrounds to get their foot in the London publishers’ doors.

The most recent figures we have, from 2014, show that half of published authors had middle-class upbringings – but just 10 per cent are working-class. Current trends suggest that gap is even greater today.

Richard Benson is editor of The Bee. Picture: Chris Floyd

And yet we know that kids from all walks of life enjoy reading at school, and anyone who has listened to this county’s pub and club raconteurs know that working people are some of the best story tellers out there.

So somewhere, somehow, something’s going wrong. The research suggests that there are three main problems. Firstly, there is still a very unequal access to university education, which tends to be a gateway.

Second, the cultural divide. Even the most forgiving Yorkshire person gets fed up of their accent being mimicked and mocked in meetings. And the assumptions are barmy; one very successful Yorkshire poet recently told me a publisher, assuming he must by now have moved to London, had asked if he “still kept a place” in Yorkshire. (“Yes,” he said. “I live in it.”)

And third, there is plain old money. To put it plainly, Publishing is almost entirely based in London, and no one can afford to live in London on what you earn as a young writer or publisher unless they live with family or have a private income.

All this is bad for new writers and, in my opinion, bad for society. Books are still where we share ideas, and we need to hear everyone’s story. To be fair, lots of publishers know this, and try hard to be fair. But let’s be honest, there’s a growing gap between the haves and have-nots, and something else is needed.

That’s why a group of us including New Writing North, the Damned United actor Michael Sheen and publishing house Faber have created The Bee, a new magazine which will be a home for working class writers. With a website, print edition and social media we will publish fiction and non-fiction by writers from working-class backgrounds – some established, some new. We’ve had a great response and strong interest since we launched, so we know people are ready for this.

That’s partly because it’s only fair that people from the less well-off sections of society have the chance to get their stories heard.

But it’s also about common sense. When we surveyed working-class people who like to read, 63 per cent said that representation was important, and that they’d like to see more people like themselves on the pages. There’s an untapped market out there, we aim to fill it.

I hope you’ll join us and read it too – and, if you have a tale to tell, maybe write for us as well. I’m convinced the next Ted Hughes and BTB are out there somewhere – we just need to give them a chance.