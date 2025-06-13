I've previously fallen into the hiring trap - here's how to avoid it when running a start-up: David Richards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture this: Silicon Valley, late 1990s. The dotcom gold rush was in full swing. Twenty-somethings were becoming paper millionaires overnight while companies with no revenue raised millions on promises of “eyeballs” and “first-mover advantage.” Traditional business logic had been suspended.

Naturally, this caught the attention of seasoned executives from HP, GE and IBM. They watched former colleagues cash in stock options worth millions and wanted in. But when they made the jump, many struggled.

Their corporate instincts were wrong. Start-up life doesn’t reward structure – it demands speed, improvisation and relentless ownership.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

When the bubble burst in 2000, one of Silicon Valley’s most visited websites was F***edCompany.com – a brutally honest chronicle of dotcom failures. Beneath the dark humour lay a serious truth: these companies didn’t just fail because of bad ideas. They failed because they hired the wrong people.

I’ve made this mistake repeatedly throughout my career. Some of my worst hires looked brilliant on paper: impressive credentials, senior roles at global firms, boardroom polish. But they were completely unsuited to early-stage chaos.

They were used to being cogs in large, well-oiled machines. They knew how to manage upwards, navigate politics and protect their territory. But when asked to build – jump on a customer call, write a proposal, or fix what’s broken – they froze, delegated, or vanished entirely.

Worse, they expected the support infrastructure of their previous roles: teams of subordinates, established processes, and generous budgets. That’s not how start-ups work. At least, not the ones that survive. The mismatch reveals itself quickly when corporate veterans confront the gritty reality of early-stage companies, where every decision matters and everyone must deliver.

This experience taught me a crucial lesson: you need to understand your business before you scale it. In the first few companies I founded, I wrote the code, designed the website, and closed the first deals myself. I acted as head of sales until I knew the process inside out – what we were selling, where the value lay, and how customers thought. If you can’t sell your product yourself, you don’t understand your business. And if you don’t understand your business, you can’t teach it to someone else.

That principle applies far beyond the founder. It’s why most great tech companies are started by builders, not managers. Mark Zuckerberg didn’t start Facebook with a PowerPoint deck and a contractor – he wrote the code. Same with Google, Apple and Microsoft. As Bill Gates once put it: “Be nice to nerds. Chances are you’ll end up working for one.”

The consequences of hiring wrong extend far beyond performance. Hiring too early, or hiring the wrong kind of experience kills momentum. Big-company veterans often bring complexity, not clarity. They commission consultants, create presentations instead of products, and spend money to look impressive rather than deliver results. Then they vanish, leaving you with the invoices and none of the progress.

The early team sets the tone. They define the product, establish the culture, and shape the pace of execution. These decisions compound. Get them wrong and you’re building on sand.

The alternative requires a shift in mindset. Hire missionaries, not mercenaries. Seek out generalists who’ve had to do everything themselves and see ambiguity as opportunity, not threat. Look for people who take ownership instinctively – who fix things before they’re asked. Forget the polish. Find the builders.

The person who taught themselves to code over weekends is often more valuable than the Oxbridge MBA. The generalist who ran marketing, sales and customer service at a 20-person company understands start-ups far better than the specialist who ran a single function in a 10,000-person one.

Start-ups don’t need managers—they need makers. The kind of people who see a problem and solve it, not form a committee to discuss it.

Your first ten hires matter more than your next 100. In an era of rapid technological change and shifting markets, adaptability and execution are the ultimate competitive advantages. Don’t hire titles. Hire builders who care.