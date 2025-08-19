IWG: Small towns drive growth as workers abandon daily commute

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The London-listed company, which operates in about 120 countries, reported system-wide revenues of $2.2bn (£1.6bn) for the first six months of 2025.

This refers to revenues generated from its managed, franchised and partner locations, excluding fee income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was about 2 per cent more than the same period a year ago and its highest ever amount for the half year, the firm told investors.

Office and hybrid workspace group IWG has said workers shaking off long daily commutes were driving a “dramatic” jump in demand within small towns as it opened hundreds of new sites. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

IWG operates under a swathe of workspace brands including Regus, Spaces, and Signature.

It opened nearly 500 centres globally over the period, with the majority in local communities, suburbs and rural areas.

It highlighted a “dramatic increase” in new locations within small towns, with recent signings in the US including Franklin and Berwyn where the populations are below 5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Mark Dixon said it reflected people turning away from long daily commutes – but also highlighted a trend of some businesses replacing city-centre offices with smaller, flexible workspaces.

“The shift towards hybrid and more localised working is propelling our business forward with the fastest growth that we have ever seen in history,” he said.

Flexible working has become the “default model for a significant proportion of white-collar workers”, he said, adding: “The days of needing to be tethered to a central HQ are behind us.”

“In the last six months, more locations were opened than in the entire first decade of our existence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We now have around one million rooms in 121 countries with a significant pipeline.”

IWG reported an operating profit of $68m (£50.3m) for the half-year, unchanged from 2024.

However, it said earnings for the year were likely to be at the “lower end” of its forecast range due to it investing in the growth of its franchised business.

In a statement to accompany the results, IWG said: “In the first half of 2025, a very significant milestone was achieved with more new locations signed and opened than in the entire first decade of our operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our network now comprises more than one million rooms in 121 countries and our substantial pipeline will drive accelerated growth in the months and years ahead.”

"We set out a clear strategy at our Investor Day in December 2023 to grow, in a capital-light manner, with the aim of significant cashflow growth, all whilst making the business easier to understand.”