J & R Electrical (Halifax) Ltd honoured in JTL’s 2025 Employer Recognition Awards
Selected from over 3,800 businesses that partner with JTL across England and Wales, J & R Electrical was recognised for its outstanding commitment to training and developing the next generation of skilled professionals.
The announcement was made at JTL’s National Apprenticeship Awards ceremony, held at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, where employers and apprentices from across the UK gathered to celebrate achievement across the sector.
JTL’s Employer Recognition Awards highlight businesses that go above and beyond in mentoring, supporting and investing in apprentices.
JTL works with more than 8,000 learners and thousands of employers across the UK, providing electrical and mechanical engineering services apprenticeships. As the industry evolves to meet challenges like the UK’s net-zero targets, the role of employers in building a skilled, sustainable workforce is more important than ever.
Craig Forsyth, Director at J & R Electrical (Halifax) Ltd, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised by JTL for our work with apprentices. Developing new talent has always been a priority for us, and working with JTL has allowed us to provide structured, meaningful training that prepares our apprentices for long-term success in the industry.”
Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said: “Delivering high-quality apprenticeships is always a shared effort, and our Employer Recognition Awards are about acknowledging the vital role employers play in making this happen. J & R Electrical has demonstrated exceptional dedication to its apprentices, providing them with a positive environment in which they can thrive both professionally and personally.”