The fifth-generation Bradford-based family business, which includes Texfelt in its portfolio, has been making significant investments across the group.

This follows a £10m investment into Texfelt's Cutler Heights facilities, which aims to position the company as a global leader in innovative textile fibres & fillings.

JR Fibres will use the latest investment to refurbish buildings, enhance office and welfare facilities, and consolidate all business departments under one roof at Euroway Industrial Estate in Bradford.

James Taylor, chairman of JR Group, is investing over £750,000 in upgrading offices and warehousing as it celebrates 150 years in the textile industry..

The investment also includes improvements to its IT infrastructure and other operational efficiencies to improve flow and function.

James Taylor, chairman of JR Group, said: "As we celebrate 150 years of James Robinson Fibres, we're not just reflecting on our achievements but actively shaping our future. This investment represents our commitment to continuous innovation and adaptability - principles that have been the cornerstone of our success since 1873."

He added: "Throughout our history, we've consistently reinvented ourselves to meet changing market demands. From our origins in wool dyeing to pioneering recycled fibres, and now leading the way in sustainable products and materials, we've always embraced change.

"This latest investment ensures we remain at the forefront of innovation, ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities of the next 150 years."

JR Group UK was officially established in 1873, but its roots date back to as early as the 1790s ,making it one of the oldest textile companies in the UK.

The group, which is owned by the Taylor family, today operates across two sites.

It is primarily involved in manufacturing and supplying textile fibres, feathers, and fillings, as well as foam replacement products for carpet underlay, upholstered furniture, bedding, insulation, automotive, and acoustics industries.

The business activities also include commercial and residential property developments and restorations.

Texfelt’s non-woven felt carpet underlay has also been used for special effects in films made at Pinewood Studios in London, including Star Wars explosions and James Bond underwater action.

The company discovered the potential for its product, which is usually sold to hotels, airports and restaurants, by accident.

The firm’s general manager at the time saw an order from Pinewood Studios and asked them what they were going to do with it.

It turned out the special effects team was using 200 rolls of carpet underlay to cover an underwater tank for the James Bond film Spectre to deaden the echo of the tank.

The firm discovered it had been supplying Pinewood for years without realising it.

JR Group, which has spent a century and a half innovating and diversifying to remain at the forefront of the industry, started in Huddersfield as a shoddy and mungo manufacturer, dyer and finisher of the world's finest cloth.