A national clothing business that remains “underestimated” in its home city of Bradford has revealed plans to improve its headquarters.

Asian fashion store Janan was founded in Bradford in 2011, and has 10 stores across the UK.

The company has now submitted a planning application to turn its headquarters on Shearbridge Road into a “flagship store” for the brand – saying it will make its home city proud.

The planning application is for a large extension to the store, which the company says is visited by shoppers from around the country.

Without the expansion the company may need to move its headquarters outside the city – the application claims.

The plans are to create a large side extension to the building to essentially turn it into a department store. The expanded store will include more storage space and a wider products range, particularly its menswear department.

The application says: “Since starting in 2011, Janan has achieved incredible success by selling only the biggest and best Indian and Pakistani fashion brands.

“Janan is a very fast growing business, having reach 10 outlets in strategically important sites around the UK.

“In addition, Janan has a very substantial social media presence, with over 250,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram alone.

“This reinforces the digital side of the operations and helps to promote Asian fashion to a mainstream audience.

“Headquartered in Bradford, this business is a valuable asset to the city. The proposal is a valuable representation of the dynamism of Bradford’s Asian business influence in this sector.

“Janan pride itself on its Bradford roots and this development ensures that they can remain in the city and operate as required.

“Its Bradford store is still recognised as its flagship something the people of Bradford should be proud that this business remains where it all started.”

The car park for the business would also be expanded – with the number of spaces increasing from 35 to 50.

The application concludes: “Janan Fashions is an underestimated business in Bradford, its national standing and position in the Asian fashion is something Bradford needs to support its development along with other businesses within the city.

“People travel the country to visit this store.

“Bradford has another brilliant national business one of many we need to ensure we support as they only look to invest further in the city.”