Organised by Women in Business Hull, the Women of Achievement Awards will take place on Friday, November 15 from 12-5pm.

The event, which is held every two years, champions the achievements of women who either run their own business or hold a leading role in their profession, industry, organisation or charity.

Janet Street-Porter, inset, has had a career spanning across print, radio and broadcast media for over five decades. She is a panellist on ITV1’s Loose Women, and has a regular column on the MailOnline. She has also written for newspapers and magazines from the Daily Mail to Vogue.

Janet Street-Porter has been announced as the guest speaker at the Women of Achievement Awards in Hull later this year.

Caroline Neadley, chair of Women in Business Hull, said: “We are so pleased to welcome Janet Street-Porter as our guest speaker at this year’s Women of Achievement Awards, sponsored by Wilkin Chapman solicitors.“She is a brilliant example of how, with drive and determination, you can achieve whatever you set your mind to.

"One of the few women to edit a national newspaper - The Independent on Sunday - Janet has also written seven books as well as produce numerous television series from This is Your Life to Fantasy Football League and devised award-winning series for young people. We can’t wait to hear all about her experiences and insights.“Janet is known for her opinions on every subject and I am sure she will be an entertaining speaker at the awards.”

The launch event for the awards at the Mecure Hotel in Willerby was attended by over 100 business people from across the region.

Women of Achievement Award compere, former ITV Calendar News senior reporter Fiona Dwyer, also spoke to 2022 overall winner Carol Ideson about how winning has impacted her life, encouraging ladies to step forward and apply.

Ms Neadley said: “We’re looking forward to reading all of the nominations about the inspirational businesswomen we have across the region. If you know someone that is deserving of one of our awards, don’t hesitate to nominate them, whether it’s a colleague, family member or friend.

“We’d also encourage women to nominate themselves. They deserve recognition and should shout about the amazing work they do in their industry.”

This year’s chosen charityfor the awards is Hull and East Yorkshire Children’s University.

Those interested in submitting a nomination can download the application form from the Women in Business Hull website or email [email protected] for more information. Entries close on Tuesday, August 27.

Tickets for The Women of Achievement Awards cost £45 for Women in Business members and £50 for non-members.