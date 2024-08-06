Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index bounces back after massive sell-off

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other markets in Asia also rebounded, but more moderately, after the rollercoaster ride that started the week.

Monday began with a plunge abroad reminiscent of 1987’s crash that swept around the world and pummelled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears grew about a slowing US economy.

The Nikkei gained nearly 11 per cent early on Tuesday and bounced throughout the day to close up 3,217.04 points at 34,675.46 as investors snapped up bargains after the 12.4 per cent rout of the day before.

The FTSE 100 suffered its worst session of the year so far on Monday after a global sell-off was sparked by concerns over a potential US recession. However, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed more than 10 per cent higher on Tuesday, a day after it set markets tumbling in Europe and on Wall Street. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

The drops were the latest in a global sell-off that began last week, and it was the first chance for traders in Tokyo to react to Friday’s report showing US employers slowed their hiring last month by much more than economists expected.

That was the latest piece of data on the US economy to come in weaker than expected, and it has raised fears that the Federal Reserve has pressed the brakes on the US economy by too much for too long through high interest rates in hopes of stifling inflation.

However, a report from the Institute for Supply Management said growth for US services businesses was stronger than expected, led by the arts, entertainment and recreation sectors, along with accommodations and food services.

Professional investors cautioned that some technical factors could have increased the heavy losses on Monday.

On Tuesday, nearly all markets in Asia aside from Singapore saw gains.

Monday’s meltdowns reflected fears that damage to the economy from prolonged high interest rates has been so severe that the Federal Reserve will have to cut rates in an emergency meeting, before its next scheduled decision on September 18.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which closely tracks expectations for the Fed, briefly sank below 3.70 per cent during the morning from 3.88 per cent late on Friday and from 5 per cent in April.

It later recovered and pulled back to 3.89 per cent.

The US economy is still growing so a recession is far from certain. The US stock market is still up a healthy amount for the year, with double-digit percentage gains for the S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq Composite.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented on Tuesday: “US markets finished better than they started but nonetheless spent the trading session largely on the ropes.

"Taken together, the fact remains that the US economy is still growing, unemployment of 4.3 per cent need not ring alarm bells, and the earnings season so far has been largely positive.