JCB, HYCAP and HydraB join forces to launch HYKIT

HYKIT will build a suite of products to support hydrogen distribution, including mobile compressors, storage solutions and refuelling systems.

A spokesman said: “Developed in tandem with JCB’s hydrogen engineering division, the products will provide vital infrastructure for operators of hydrogen machinery and vehicles in the construction and transportation sectors.”

Jo Bamford, Executive Chairman of the HydraB group which owns a suite of companies including zero-emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus, hydrogen distributor Ryze Power and H2 producer Hygen Energy, said the new company was a vital stepping stone to support hydrogen adoption.

Picture shows (L-R): Neil Tierney, CEO of HYKIT; Jo Bamford, Executive Chairman of the HydraB Group; Lord Bamford, Chairman of JCB; and Ben Madden, Chief Technology Officer at HYCAP.

He added: “I first started talking about hydrogen in 2019 and ever since then we’ve been steadily building a network of companies who can get this industry on its feet.

“Between us we’ve delivered hydrogen buses and hydrogen diggers; now we are focusing on the infrastructure to bring it all together.

“Our commitment to the industry is clear – we are putting the ecosystem in place to help businesses realise that hydrogen is a vital part of the UK’s energy mix.”

JCB chairman Lord Bamford said: “JCB has proven that hydrogen can be a fuel of the future for construction and agricultural machinery, without any of the carbon emissions associated with fossil fuels.

“Machines powered by JCB’s pioneering hydrogen combustion engines are set to revolutionise how building sites and farms of the future operate.”

He added: “HYKIT’s launch shows that we are serious about the hydrogen economy and serious about getting UK-engineered equipment to get this industry moving.”