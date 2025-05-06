JCT600 celebrates colleagues at inaugural Heroes Awards event

Over 100 colleagues from more than 50 JCT600 businesses across the North were recognised at the company’s first JCT600 Heroes Awards event in Leeds.

The employees, all of whom were nominated by fellow colleagues for exemplifying aspects of the 79-year-old family business ethos and culture, gathered at Leeds’ Queens Hotel for a lunch hosted by the firm’s directors and executive chairman John Tordoff.

JCT600, which has grown to become one of Yorkshire’s largest family businesses, employing over 2,200 people from Derbyshire and Lincolnshire across to Yorkshire to the North East, saw nominations of colleagues from all corners of the business across 10 categories of recognition including Inspirational Leader, Bright Ideas and our Unsung Heroes.

In November last year, colleagues at every level of the business were asked to nominate their peers who excelled at customer service, leadership, showed passion for the business and who went over and above to support colleagues and customers.

JCT600 Heroes Award winners on stage at The Queen’s Hotel, Leeds event

“The first thing I realised when I joined JCT600 was how special the family-business culture is, how much our colleagues value it and how it’s gone from strength to strength as the business has grown,” said the firm’s people director Tracey Newton.

“We want to ensure that we say thank you to the leaders and colleagues across the business that work hard every day to maintain the best aspects of our Culture and build on it for the future. Bringing these winners together to celebrate our JCT600 Heroes’ achievements for the first time was a really special moment.”

She added: “JCT600’s ambitions for driving growth across the business depend more than anything else on its people. We wanted to celebrate the achievements of our colleagues, whose peers told us that they exemplify the JCT600 values, and who are at the heart of our culture. The new awards event is just one element of the work that we do at JCT600 to create the ‘Best Colleague Experience’ for all of our teams.”

“More than ever, our business is about service and experience than the vehicles we sell and maintain,” said executive chairman John Tordoff.

“We are so proud of the staff who choose to work with us, and we’re working hard to ensure we align our priorities with their priorities in areas such as diversity, inclusion, mental health awareness and support. These brilliant colleagues we recognised today at the awards are the people who exemplify our values and lead by example,” he added.

JCT600 represents 18 of the world’s leading car brands, and two of its own brands: JCT600 Approved and JCT600 Accident Repair Centre.