JCT600 welcomes customers to brand new CUPRA & SEAT dealership in Leeds

JCT600 has welcomed over 70 customers to its new CUPRA & SEAT dealership in Lower Wortley, Leeds, at an official launch event held on 7th November.

A joint venture between the Yorkshire-based automotive retailer and the two brands, the state-of-the-art showroom sees SEAT and CUPRA come together under one roof. With the very latest CUPRA- designed interior to give a more relaxed and comfortable customer experience, the dealership has the capacity to showcase 60 new and used vehicles. It also features additional customer parking with dedicated disabled and EV charging bays, as well as a fully equipped workshop, staffed by manufacturer-trained technicians.

On 7th November, customers from across the region joined JCT600 at a special evening to mark the opening, where they could enjoy tapas, a DJ, raffles, free gifts and golden discount tickets for their next SEAT or CUPRA.

CUPRA & SEAT Leeds, which is conveniently located off the ring road, will display the latest models from the two brands, including the new CUPRA Born VZ, Leon and Formentor, and the brand new CUPRA Tavascan, which was unveiled at the launch event; plus SEAT’s SUVs, Ibiza and Leon models.

The JCT600 team at the new CUPRA and SEAT dealership in Leeds

The significant investment by JCT600, has added further jobs to the 21-strong team at the dealership. It marks the latest phase in the car retailer’s relationship with the brands with SEAT having joined the JCT600 family in 1994; while it has represented CUPRA, originally the performance division of SEAT, since its inception in 2019.

CUPRA SEAT Leeds joins JCT600’s CUPRA SEAT Menston and CUPRA SEAT Sheffield showrooms.

“After four months of extensive work on site to create a CUPRA and SEAT dealership which delivers the best possible customer experience, we are proud to be celebrating the launch with our customers by hosting a fun evening of entertainment which fits with the modern, funky ethos of the two brands,” said Sam Tordoff, brand director.

“It’s fantastic to be able to display the latest models and pre-owned vehicles from both SEAT and CUPRA on a single site, so close to the city centre, as well as offering an extensive range of aftercare services. Like the cars themselves, the dealership focuses on innovation, and our team prides itself on providing a personal service to everyone who walks through the door or visits us online as part of our commitment to helping customers to find the right car for them.”

Marcus Gossen, director of SEAT and CUPRA UK, added: “We’re thrilled to officially open our new retailer in Leeds. This marks an exciting moment for us as we expand our range of models in the UK, offering more people the chance to start their journey with CUPRA or SEAT. We’re also committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, ensuring that whether it's your first or next CUPRA or SEAT, the buying process is a pleasure. The people of Leeds now have the best place to purchase their new car, right on the city doorstep.”