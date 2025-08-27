JD Sports 'cautious' about trading over rest of year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sportswear retailer however added that it has made “strong progress” in recent months and pointed to improvements in the US after it had been impacted by weak consumer sentiment.

It came as the sportswear retailer revealed a 2.5 per cent drop in like-for-like sales over the six months to August 2, compared with the same period a year earlier.

However, it added that organic sales were up 2.6 per cent year-on-year.

JD Sports said it is “cautious” about trading over the rest of the year due to pressure on consumer finances and the risk of rising unemployment. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

JD said it saw a particular drop in the UK and Europe over the last three months when it was affected by tough comparisons with the same quarter last year, which had benefited from the Euro 2024 football tournament.

UK like-for-like sales were down 3.3 per cent over the half-year, driven by a 6.1 per cent drop in the latest quarter.

It stressed that sales of apparel were “resilient” across Europe and the UK, while demand for footwear was helped by newer product lines.

JD Sports reported that North American sales were down 3.8 per cent for the half-year and 2.3 per cent lower for the latest half-year.

The company said it had seen some footwear launches deferred from the start of the year into the second quarter amid uncertainty over tariffs and broader economic conditions.

On Wednesday, the group stressed that it does not expect to see any material “direct” impact from the new US tariff regime and is still monitoring how it might be impacted by indirect tariffs affecting suppliers and partners.

Regis Schultz, chief executive of JD Sports, said: “We are making strong progress in developing our omnichannel customer proposition, store footprint and supply chain, and we are controlling our costs and cash effectively.

“I am proud of all our teams across the globe for their energy and focus against tough trading conditions.

“Across our regions and fascias, in general we see a resilient consumer, albeit very selective on their purchases.

“We therefore remain cautious on the trading environment going into the second half of the year.”

Victoria Scholar, the head of investment at interactive investor, said: “Trade uncertainty, pressure on consumer finances, rising unemployment and struggles at Nike are among the headwinds facing JD Sports.”

