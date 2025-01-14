Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK sports retailer said revenues over November and December were 1.5 per cent lower than the same period a year ago, when compared like-for-like.

Weaker demand in the UK and North America helped offset sales growth in Europe and Asia, and JD said it expects revenues for the full year to be more or less flat.

It nevertheless enjoyed a stronger Christmas with sales surging 28 per cent over the week, topping £400m, following a 14 per cent leap in sales over the Black Friday period.

JD Sports has lowered its profit outlook for the year after flagging a challenging fashion market that saw rivals push through heavy discounting in the run-up to Christmas. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The retailer revealed it sold more than two million pairs of Nike AF1s and Nike Dunks in North America across the two-month period.

However, JD said it chose not to take part in a higher-than-expected level of promotional activity – meaning it did not compete with other retailers pushing through heavy discounting on products.

The tougher market means it now expects to report a pre-tax profit for the year of between £915 million and £935 million.

It had previously forecast that yearly profits could tip above the £1 billion mark.

But in November, it said it was expecting profits to come in at the “lower end” of its guidance range, which was between £955 million and £1.04 billion.

Regis Schultz, JD Sports’ chief executive, said: “While I am pleased overall with our performance, market headwinds were higher than we anticipated and therefore our full-year profit forecast is slightly below our previous guidance.

“With these trading conditions expected to continue, we are taking a cautious view of the new financial year.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, said: “JD Sports chose not to engage in promotional activity in the latest period, choosing instead to protect its cash management and gross margin positions, and this strategy appears to have backfired somewhat.”

"While revenues grew by 3.4 per cent in the quarter, including an improvement of 1.5 per cent in like-for-like revenues over Christmas, the undesirable outcome is that the group has downgraded its full-year pre-tax profit forecast.”

He added: “The remainder of the picture is mixed, with strength in Europe and Asia not sufficient to offset weakness in the UK and North America. For the full-year, revenue is expected to grow by around 5 per cent and the gross margin to remain at its 48 per cent level.

“Further out, the most promising and obvious opportunity is JD’s growing brand presence in the major US market.