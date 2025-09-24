JD Sports: Retailer reveals weaker like-for-like sales over half-year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drop was partly linked to a fall in sales in the UK, where it was also impacted by a number of store closures, leaving the group with 13 fewer UK stores by August.

Chief executive Regis Schultz told investors on Wednesday that he is “cautious” about trading in the second half of the financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came as the company reported that group like-for-like sales dropped by 2.5 per cent to £5.94bn over the 26 weeks to August 2.

JD Sports has revealed weaker like-for-like sales and profits over the past half-year in the face of “strained consumer finances”. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

Nevertheless, organic sales were up 2.7 per cent and total sales grew by 18 per cent after it was buoyed by deals to buy the Hibbert and Courir brands.

The company reported that like-for-like sales dropped by 3.8 per cent in its key North America arm and were down 3.3 per cent in the UK.

JD Sports said its weaker UK trade was “affected by tough prior-year comparatives due to the Euro 2024 football tournament”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said this particularly affected replica football shirt sales over the period.

JD Sports also reported that adjusted pre-tax profits dropped by 13.5 per cent to £351m over the half-year.

The group said this is in line with guidance and means it is still on track to meet its targets for the year.

Its UK business saw operating profits before adjusting items and lease interest fall 6.2 per cent due to higher labour costs, property costs and investments in technology and cyber resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Schultz said: “We delivered organic sales growth of 2.7 per cent in H1 (the first half), in what remains a tough trading environment.

“This demonstrates the resilience of our business, underpinned by our agile multi-brand model, broad geographic reach and unmatched connection with customers.

“In an environment of strained consumer finances and evolving brand product cycles, operating and financial discipline remains a core focus for JD, and we are controlling our costs and cash well.

“Whilst we remain cautious on the trading environment for the second half, we expect limited impact from US tariffs this financial year, and our full-year profit before tax and adjusting items to be in line with current market expectations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the results, Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment, at interactive investor, said: “ The sportswear giant kept its full-year outlook unchanged. JD Sports has been grappling with a series of headwinds including tariff uncertainty, an aggressive promotional environment with heavy discounts, weak demand for Nike products amid pressures from the growth of emerging challenger brands and rising unemployment that’s weighing on consumers’ propensity to spend.

"Year-on-year comparisons were particularly tough this summer after the blockbuster Euro 24 season the prior year.

"Consequently, shares have taken a hit, falling around 42 per cent over the past 12 months.

She added: “However there have been some positives, with gains from its acquisitions of Hibbett and Courir in the previous year starting to come through, a strong online performance in North America, and Nike taking significant steps to reshape its business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad