JD Wetherspoon: Boss Tim Martin says firm will come under pressure from surging labour costs

However, the firm – which runs 796 pubs across the UK – revealed a 5 per cent rise in sales in recent weeks and pointed towards positive trading for the rest of the year.

Tim Martin, founder and chairman, said the group is on track for a “reasonable” performance over 2025 despite pressures on consumer budgets.

However, the company reported lower profits for the past year and said it will face further cost pressures. Wetherspoon has said it expects to face a £60m hit from higher labour costs from April, when increases in the national minimum wage and national insurance contributions come into force. Mr Martin said the cost increase will amount to “approximately £1,500 per pub, per week”.

He added: “Since labour costs are around 35 per cent of the pub industry’s sales, compared to around 11 per cent for supermarkets, increases of this nature inevitably have a disproportionate impact on pubs, exacerbating the already-wide price differential for customers between the on and off-trade.

“The combination of much higher VAT rates for pubs than supermarkets, combined with increased labour costs will weigh heavily on the pub industry.”

Analysts have predicted that the group will have to increase food and beer prices in order to offset higher costs.

Charlie Huggins, manager of the Quality Shares Portfolio at Wealth Club, said the cost increases will be “frankly crippling and will likely eat further into profit margins going forwards”.

“The cost of a burger and pint will have to rise to help mitigate this pressure, which hardly encourages more punters through the door.

“In all, aside from the depths of the pandemic, life has probably never been tougher for pub and bar operators.”

It came as Wetherspoon revealed that pre-tax profits dropped by 8.6 per cent to £32.9m for the year to January 6.

Profits were lower despite a 3.9 per cent increase in revenues to £1.03bn for the year, compared with a year earlier.

It added that like-for-like sales have increased by 5 per cent over the seven weeks to March 16.

Shares in the company were 7 per cent lower in early trading on Friday.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “There are clearly signs of further progress for Wetherspoon, but a weaker wider market and the moribund outlook for the UK economy have brushed any positives aside.

“Spoons has been dealt some difficult hands over the years which, for the most part, it has been dogged in turning into profit.”

He added: “The latest challenge will come in the form of the measures announced in the Budget.”

The sector as a whole is clearly under pressure, and the latest measures further harm the likes of Wetherspoon who are already trading on relatively thin margins, said Mr Hunter.

He added: “Food now represents 38 per cent of group revenues, and the most popular drinks in its pubs – by far – are Pepsi, coffee and tea as habits continue to change.

"Of course, bar sales still represent the majority of income at 57 per cent of the total, and as a combination, the two are both complementary and compelling given the no-nonsense and no-frills value offering.

"In this period, each had some further success, with like-for-like sales growing by 4.3 per cent and 5.4 per cent for bar and food lines respectively.

“The group’s net book value of its property assets, including its largely freehold pub estate, was reported at £1.4bin and a general improvement in trading conditions previously led Wetherspoons to reintroduce a dividend payment after an absence of five years, which has now been bolstered by the announcement of a new interim payment.

"This takes the projected yield to a still modest 2.7 per cent, but nonetheless represents management confidence in prospects and is also in addition to the previously undertaken £40m share buyback programme.”

