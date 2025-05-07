JD Wetherspoon expects 'reasonable' full year result despite soaring staff costs

Pub group JD Wetherspoon has said it expects a “reasonable” full year result despite soaring staff costs as good weather helped buoy recent sales.
The chain of 795 pubs across the UK reported like-for-like sales up 5.6 per cent in the 13 weeks to April 27. Comparable sales rose 5.1 per cent overall in the group’s year-to-date.

Chairman Tim Martin said: “Bearing in mind that recent trading has been helped by favourable weather, the company anticipates a reasonable outcome for the financial year, notwithstanding previously reported wage and tax increases of approximately £1.2 million per week.”

The group had previously warned over a £60m jump in labour-related costs from April, amid increases in employers’ national insurance contributions and the minimum wage.

Pub group JD Wetherspoon has said it expects a “reasonable” full year result despite soaring staff costs as good weather helped buoy recent sales. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire)Pub group JD Wetherspoon has said it expects a “reasonable” full year result despite soaring staff costs as good weather helped buoy recent sales. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire)
Mr Martin has cautioned over the impact of the surging wage bill and in January called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to cut pub food taxes before the jump in costs linked to last October’s Budget.

