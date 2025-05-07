JD Wetherspoon expects 'reasonable' full year result despite soaring staff costs

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chain of 795 pubs across the UK reported like-for-like sales up 5.6 per cent in the 13 weeks to April 27. Comparable sales rose 5.1 per cent overall in the group’s year-to-date.

Chairman Tim Martin said: “Bearing in mind that recent trading has been helped by favourable weather, the company anticipates a reasonable outcome for the financial year, notwithstanding previously reported wage and tax increases of approximately £1.2 million per week.”

The group had previously warned over a £60m jump in labour-related costs from April, amid increases in employers’ national insurance contributions and the minimum wage.

