Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company revealed that pre-tax profits jumped by 73.5 per cent to £73.9m for the year to July 28, compared with the previous year.

It came as revenues grew by 5.7 per cent to £2.04bn, driven by a 7.6 per cent rise in like-for-like sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The improved rate of sales at its pubs was slightly offset by a decrease in its number of pub sites, after the group sold 18 pubs and terminated the lease on a further nine. It also opened two sites.

Pub group JD Wetherspoon has revealed its profits rebounded further over the past year, as strong customer demand helped boost revenues. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Tim Martin, the chairman of JD Wetherspoon, said: “Sales continue to improve. In the last nine weeks, to September 29 2024, like-for-like sales increased by 4.9 per cent.

“The company currently anticipates a reasonable outcome for the current financial year, subject to our future sales performance.”

Charlie Huggins, manager of the ‘Quality Shares Portfolio’ at Wealth Club, commented: “Wetherspoons has enjoyed a good year, reporting a significant recovery in sales and profits and a return to the dividend register. With many pub and restaurant companies struggling in the current environment, this is an impressive performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite the challenging economy, consumers are still spending. However, they are becoming increasingly discerning. Wetherspoon's commitment to low prices and doing the basics well are helping to keep punters loyal.

"The backdrop still remains very difficult, with the rise in wages posing a considerable cost headwind for the sector.

"But Wetherspoons looks better placed than its rivals to shoulder this. With interest rates now starting to come down and inflation moderating, the outlook for the consumer also looks better than it has for some time.”

"In an environment where the strong seem likely to get stronger, Wetherspoons looks well placed to grow market share and sustain its recent sales momentum."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “The pandemic hangover is something from which Wetherspoons has not fully recovered, but there are nonetheless increasing signs of progress.”

He added: "Wetherspoons will continue to rail against the authorities on a number of issues which it feels are detrimental to its business, such as tax inequality with regard to VAT and business rates compared to the supermarkets, as well as some of the current proposals being considered which could further hinder progress.

"For example, a reduction in opening hours is reportedly under discussion, with Wetherspoons pointing out that despite the obvious conclusion, the most popular drinks in its pubs – by far – are Pepsi, coffee and tea as habits continue to change."