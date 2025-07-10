Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield firm, which provides products for children and young people living with disabilities, said the proposed closure comes after a period of sustained financial pressure across the UK manufacturing sector.

Jenx said that if implemented, its proposal could result in the redundancy of approximately 65 roles across the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the firm said: “It is with deep sadness that Jenx Ltd, a long-standing provider of life-enhancing products for children and young people with complex disabilities, has this week begun a formal consultation process regarding a proposal to close its manufacturing operations.

Jenx Ltd has begun consultations to close its manufacturing operations, with 65 jobs at risk in the process. Image: Google Street View

“The proposed closure follows a sustained period of financial pressure on manufacturing, which has been echoed in UK manufacturing businesses supplying all sectors in recent months.

“Rising costs, reduced public sector funding and an increasingly challenging market environment are placing unsustainable pressure on manufacturing operations. Despite considerable efforts to improve sustainability and explore alternative options, the company has not found a viable long-term future for in-house manufacturing under its current model.”

The proposal would see Jenx refocus entirely on its UK distribution arm, Giraffe, which the company said “continues to grow and offer long-term potential”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm said that its employees will now elect employee representatives as part of a “full and meaningful consultation”.

It added that all employees affected by the proposal will be offered support throughout the process, including individual consultation, opportunities to apply for alternative roles where available, and access to training, wellbeing and outplacement services.

Holly Jenkins, managing director of Jenx, said: “Jenx Ltd has a proud legacy of innovation and social impact, this proposal has not been made lightly. It reflects the difficult realities of our operating environment and our commitment to securing the future of the organisation as a whole so we may continue to provide vital products and services to children and families living with complex disability.

“We are focused on supporting all those affected with respect, transparency and care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenx products will continue to be manufactured and remain available during the consultation period, according to the firm.

The company said it is “committed to fully supporting the many existing products in use by children worldwide throughout their usable lifespan”.

It added that updates to product availability and support will be communicated to customers directly as they become available.