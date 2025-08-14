Jessops celebrates 90 years at Headrow store
From Monday August 18 to Saturday August 24, the store will host an exciting Leeds Event Week, giving visitors the opportunity to get hands-on with the latest camera gear and learn from industry experts.
Representatives from leading brands, including Fujifilm and Sony, will be in-store to offer expert advice, answer questions, and give live demonstrations.
Whether customers are searching for their next camera or simply want to brush up on their skills, the event promises inspiration for photographers of all levels.
Event Highlights:
- Live, hands-on demonstrations of the latest cameras and equipment
- Expert advice from top photography brands including Fujifilm and Sony
- The chance to try before you buy with guidance from the pros
- Central Leeds location – easy to drop in while you’re in the city
See the full timetable on https://www.jessops.com/courses/event-week-leeds-1056.
To celebrate this huge 90th milestone, Jessops will be hosting similar events at its stores throughout the UK. The full schedule is available to view in its 90th Anniversary guide: https://www.jessops.com/c/advice/our-photography-blog/jessops-celebrates-90-years-in-2025
Peter Jones, Chairman of Jessops, said: "This milestone belongs to you just as much as it does to Jessops, and it's a reminder of how far we've come together. Whether you've been printing photos since the 90s or just bought your first mirrorless camera last week, you're part of the Jessops story."