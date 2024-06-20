Jet2 announces return of Iceland flights from Leeds Bradford Airport for winter 2025

The programme will see Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks fly twice-weekly services from November 16 to December 7 2025, February 18 to March 11 2026 and April 5 to April 22 2026.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this programme of scheduled services and trips to Iceland from Leeds Bradford Airport for winter 2025 to 2026.

Mr Heapy added: "The programme has been put on sale early in response to the strong demand from customers and independent travel agents across the region.

"The beauty of Iceland, coupled with the benefits available through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, means we are confident that this programme will be another success from Leeds Bradford Airport, and we will see more customers than ever before visiting this destination.”

Nicola McMullen, the Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, commented: "Iceland has always been one of our most popular and interesting winter destinations.

"That’s why we’re delighted with Jet2’s new twice-weekly schedule, which makes it easy and convenient for holidaymakers from Yorkshire and beyond to make their winter escape.”

Earlier this year, Jet2 signalled that post-pandemic price increases for holidays may be starting to ease as competition heats up across the sector.

In a trading update published in April, Jet2 added that package holiday and flight-only bookings were up 13 per cent and 18 per cent respectively for the summer period versus this time last year.