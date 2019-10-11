Jet2.com reports increased customer demand following collapse of Thomas Cook

The owner of leisure airline Jet2.com said it has seen increased customer demand following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

In a trading update, the Leeds-based Dart Group said that its leisure travel business has continued to receive "encouraging levels" of later season bookings, with overall demand for both flight-only and package holiday products continuing to strengthen.

The statement added: "We have also experienced increased levels of customer demand since Thomas Cook Group Plc entered into compulsory liquidation in late September 2019 and we continue to assess the impact this will have for our business in the coming months."

"Given the strengthening booking trend, the board now believes that current market expectations for group profit before foreign exchange revaluations and taxation for the year ending March 31 2020 will be exceeded. The board will provide a further update on publication of its interim results on November 21 2019.

"Looking further ahead, our comments from the annual general meeting remain - given the cost pressures the travel industry is facing in general, which will intensify given the weakness in sterling, plus the deepening Brexit uncertainty and the impact this may have on consumer confidence, we remain very cautious in our outlook."

Thomas Cook ceased trading last month after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal. It was unable to find the extra £200 million needed to keep the business afloat following a day of talks with its major shareholder and creditors. All Thomas Cook flights were grounded and holidays cancelled.

Last month, Jet2.com reported an increase in package holiday bookings as more people opt for the security of a package holiday rather than making their own arrangements.

In July, Dart Group reported a large surge in profits as Britons decided to book more foreign holidays.

The firm posted a 36 per cent increase in pre-tax profit to £117.5m for the year to March 31.

The group, which runs Britain’s third biggest airline in terms of passenger numbers behind easyJet and British Airways, booked a £2.6m loss on foreign exchange revaluations and flew a total of 12.82 million flight-only and package holiday passengers, up from 10.38m the year before.

In July, the group also revealed that it had started a discretionary colleague profit share scheme, to reward colleagues who do not already participate in performance related bonus or commission schemes and who have been continuously employed for at least 12 month

Jet2.com can trace its roots back to the commercial aircraft company Channel Express (Air Services). It changed its name to Jet2.com before its first leisure flight from Leeds Bradford Airport to Amsterdam in February 2003.

Its head office, dubbed Low Fare Finder House, is based in the grounds of Leeds Bradford International Airport.

In April 2013, Jet2.com moved its Customer Contact Centre, Finance, IT, Human Resource operations, Commercial and Marketing Departments into a new office in Leeds city centre.

The following year the airline also opened a new £9.5 million training academy in September 2014 at Euroway Industrial Estate in Bradford.

In 2015, sister company Jet2CityBreaks was launched, followed two years later by Jet2Villas through its Jet2holidays branding.

It was founded by Phillip Meeson, 71, who spent his teenage years making model planes and learning how to fly in the Air Training Corps. After school, at Wellingborough, he signed on as a galley boy on a trawler and sailed up to Bear Island in the Barents Sea and back. Back on dry land, Meeson entered the RAF, and later formed a small business with a backer buying and selling second-hand training aeroplanes.