The business delivered a 14 per cent increase in group operating profit to £701.5m in the half year ended September 30. It also secured a 16 per increase in group profit before foreign exchange revaluation and taxation to £772.4m.

Steve Heapy, Jet2 plc Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted to have delivered another record financial performance during the first half of the year.

"This result continues to demonstrate that our end‐to‐end package holidays and scheduled holiday flights, underpinned by our customer first approach, remain popular and resilient products.

“Even in difficult economic times, the annual overseas holiday remains a highly valued and eagerly anticipated experience, often taking precedence over other discretionary spend.

He added: "As a result, we are confident that our proven business model ‐ anchored to delivering a fantastic customer service with a well‐established, trusted holiday brand ‐ offers customers a compelling value proposition.

"With our extensive product range, appealing flight times and truly variable duration holidays, customers have plenty of choice and flexibility to be able to tailor their holiday plans to meet their individual budgets.”

Commenting on outlook, Jet2 said: “Although there is a significant proportion of the winter season still to sell, we are currently on track to deliver group profit before FX revaluation and taxation for the year ending 31 March 2025 ahead of market expectations, assuming no material extraneous events in the remainder of the financial year.”

Recent improvements in the macro‐economic environment including falling inflation should help ease some cost base pressures, the statement added.

It added: “ As ever, we continue to be mindful of the potential indirect impacts of ongoing geo‐political challenges and the financial impact of the recent UK budget, in particular in the area of employment costs, which we estimate will increase our labour costs by approximately £25m per year, plus any wider consumer implications.”

Winter 2024/25 on sale seat capacity is currently 14 per cent higher than winter 2023/24 at 5.11m seats, Jet2 said.

It added: “The closer to departure, later booking profile experienced during Summer 2024 has continued.”

Summer 2025 on sale capacity of 18.74m seats is approximately 9 per cent higher than summer 2024, Jet2 added.