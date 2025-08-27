Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2 said the new policy applies to all new bookings made from today and children must be under two at the time of travel for it to apply.

A spokesman said: “With children under two already going free when they travel with Jet2holidays, this now means that all under two’s travel free with Jet2, whether on a package holiday with Jet2holidays or on a seat-only flight with Jet2.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, Jet2.com has introduced a new family-friendly change to its child and infant equipment allowance, meaning that no excess baggage will be charged for child or infant equipment being checked into the hold. This policy is effective immediately.”

The leisure airline Jet2.com has strengthened its family-friendly policies, by announcing today that children under two will now travel for free. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

“Alongside an extra 10kg baggage allowance for children under two, customers can bring up to two items per child under two free of charge to be checked into the hold. These can include a collapsible pushchair, pram or buggy, car seat or booster seat, baby carrier, or travel cot and the 10kg weight limitation no longer applies to these items.”