The market reaction came despite a trading update from the group on Wednesday morning stating it was on course for group profit before tax in the current financial year ending in March of between £560m and £570m – eight to 10 per cent higher than the previous 12 months.

But the statement also said consumers are increasingly booking holidays later in the year while it is facing a range of extra costs, including £25m on National Insurance Contributions and £20m towards meeting a new Sustainable Aviation Fuel mandate, as well as higher spending in areas including “hotel accommodation, aircraft maintenance and general airport and Eurocontrol charges”.

It also revealed it expects additional operational costs to cover aircraft gaps due to a delay in the delivery of several new planes.

Shares in Jet2 have fallen despite increased profit margins being predicted

Steve Heapy, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very pleased with how the 2025 financial year is ending and our expected 8 per cent - 10 per cent profit growth, and given the limited forward visibility we are satisfied with early bookings for Summer 2025.

"We continue to believe that our Customers cherish their time away from our Rainy Island and want to be properly looked after throughout their holiday experience and we will continue to invest in our business to meet these expectations.

"However, we also recognise the current macro-economic conditions and the many demands placed on consumer discretionary incomes, which combined with the later booking profile and cost headwinds detailed, may mean profit margins in the year ahead come under some pressure.

"Nevertheless, we remain confident customers will continue to travel with us to the sun spots of the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities for many years to come."