Jewellery brand Missoma opens first non-London store in Victoria Leeds

The company’s new shop in Victoria Leeds opened on Friday. It is Missoma’s second permanent store, following the opening of a shop in London’s Covent Garden in November 2023.

Rachel Bradburn, Leasing Director at Victoria Leeds, said it was a coup to bring Missoma to the shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Missoma selecting Victoria Leeds as the destination for its first store outside of London reinforces our reputation as a renowned destination offering opportunities for brands to confidently embark on regional growth in the UK.

Missoma has opened in Leeds

"We are excited to be a part of Missoma’s journey and to welcome customers through the door to explore exceptional demi-fine jewellery.”

Marisa Hordern, Founder and Creative Director at Missoma, said Leeds was a natural choice for the company.

“Community is at the heart of what we do, and Victoria Leeds offers a highly engaging environment that aligns perfectly with our values,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We aim to inspire confidence and encourage self-expression in all our customers and are excited to grow our Leeds community and embark on this next chapter.”

Missoma’s arrival in Victoria Quarter’s County Arcade compliments Victoria Leeds’ existing portfolio of leading jewellers, such as Boodles, Monica Vinader, Berry’s and Astrid & Miyu.

The opening in a split level shop covering 2,250 sq ft follows the announcement that British heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour is to open the city’s first standalone store in Victoria Quarter in August.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​