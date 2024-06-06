Jiggle earns nomination for Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024
Since its inception, Jiggle has been committed to bridging the gap between talented individuals and leading businesses across the UK. The nomination for the Yorkshire Choice Awards recognises Jiggle's rapid growth, innovative approach, and significant contributions to the business community.
"We are immensely proud to be nominated for such a prestigious award," said Nicola Brookes, Jiggle’s Head of Operations. "Our team has worked tirelessly to provide exceptional recruitment and staffing services, and this nomination is a testament to our efforts. We are proud to contribute to the success of businesses across the UK”.
The Yorkshire Choice Awards are known for celebrating exceptional businesses and individuals who significantly impact their community and industries. The "New Starter Business of the Year" category highlights businesses that have demonstrated notable growth and innovation.
The Jiggle team looks forward to joining other exemplary nominees on Friday 7th June to celebrate the achievements and entrepreneurial spirit that thrive within Yorkshire.