A family-run business in Yorkshire is set to revolutionise the fight against counterfeit goods with a new security label that will help genuine brands protect their products from forgery.

JK Machinery, which specialises in the flexographic printing of labels and packaging, has developed a cutting-edge security label that can be scanned by an app to verify a product’s authenticity.

The Barnsley-based company has secured a patent for this innovative label design and is now focused on perfecting its production at scale.

To support this initiative, JK Machinery has invested in a £9,000 printing press – a purchase made possible by a business productivity and digitalisation grant from Barnsley Council’s Enterprising Barnsley programme.

Flexographic Print Machine At JK Machinery

The grant was supported by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, and partially funded by the government’s existing UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Jack Round, the company’s technical director, emphasised the importance of this development in combating the growing international trade in counterfeit goods.

“We’re very excited about developing this new type of security labelling for manufacturers and producers whose high-quality goods are often targeted by fraudsters trying to pass off their own fakes as the genuine article,” he said.

“The international trade in counterfeit goods has grown massively in recent years and we are keen to help our customers add more robust protection to their products.”

The security labels will feature complex embedded code behind the print and invisible to the naked eye, which can be scanned by an app. This technology is designed to be more secure than the commonly used QR codes, which can potentially be copied.

Round, whose grandparents founded JK Machinery in 1989, noted the significance of the grant on the company’s operations.

“The Business Productivity Grant has come at a perfect time to help us to purchase this costly machine which will not only allow us to develop our new product and bring it to market quicker, but also help us to increase production efficiency across the board,” he said.

“Everything would have been slower to achieve without the grant.”

Paul Johnson, a business support adviser at Enterprising Barnsley, praised JK Machinery’s innovation.