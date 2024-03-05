JK’s Bar: Whitby bar that faced losing its licence can reopen amid new ownership

JK’s Bar in Whitby, which has been the focus of several licensing investigations and police incidents, has been allowed to reopen after police dropped their objections at a meeting last month.

North Yorkshire Police had originally applied to have the bar’s licence revoked as they said it had shown a “complete disregard” for the authorities and residents.

At the postponed licensing meeting in February, North Yorkshire Police said it no longer sought a review into JK’s Bar’s licence which could have forced it to shut down.

JK's Bar, Whitby. Google Images

Police sergeant Tom Stoffel told the committee that “since the property had been sold to a new owner during the adjournment period, the police would now withdraw the application [for a review]”.

However, whilst the premise’s transfer of ownership was acknowledged and the withdrawal was welcomed, concerns about the bar’s future have been expressed by the head of the council’s licensing committee.

‘Disappointing’

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the head of the licensing committee, Coun Tim Grogan, said he was “disappointed” and “unhappy” that the police review had not gone ahead.

He added that he had wanted the public to be aware “that the police are taking bad behaviour seriously”.

At the meeting last month, Coun Grogan, a former police and licensing officer noted his disapproval of the decision and highlighted the numerous complaints from locals and police regarding the bar.

He reminded the committee that on “four occasions there was no designated premises supervisor for a period of 12 days, that there were eight licence breaches, 21 police incidents (involving 14 of violence and public order) resulting in eight arrests”.

He added that “most damagingly” there were occasions where the “fire doors were found to have been locked”.

However, it was also noted that some of the allegations made by the police had been disputed by the previous owner of the premises, Bulent Osman, who was not present at the hearing.

‘Improvements and new staff’

Russell Vickers of Northern Bay Leisure who purchased the bar, was present at the meeting and assured the committee that the premises would remain closed until improvements were made.

He said that this would include investment and the appointment of new staff, adding that none of the previous staff would be employed there.

He also said that the bar would be renamed and the committee was informed that the “old owner would no longer have any involvement with the premises nor any financial interest or management control”.

Coun Grogan said that he was pleased to hear about the steps being taken to address the “issues that the premises has had”.