JLL appoints Cushman & Wakefield partner to lead Yorkshire and North East office

Sam Jamieson joins from Cushman and Wakefield where he served as a partner, specialising in disposal instructions and acquisition work for clients across Leeds, Sheffield and the North East. Prior to this he spent six years at Knight Frank.

His new role will see him leading on some of the most high-profile office developments across the region and he will work closely with Leeds office head Tom McWilliams.

The appointment comes after the retirement of JLL senior director Jeff Pearey. Mr Pearey played a key role as an adviser on many of the region’s major office agency schemes, including MEPC’s Wellington Place, Evans’ Minerva & Capitol buildings, CEG’s Kirkstall Forge and Munroe K’s White Rose Office Park, and held senior positions at Leeds Chamber of Commerce and the Confederation of British Industry.

Mr McWilliams said: “It’s hard to overstate the impact that Jeff has had on Leeds’ office market over the past four decades – not least here at JLL, where he played a pivotal role in establishing and growing our presence in the region.

“He leaves us in a strong position at an exciting time for the real estate sector in Yorkshire and the North East. The region is benefitting from a combination of inward investment and renewed devolution powers, and our ambition is to help businesses capitalise on this environment through development.

“High-level appointments such as Sam will be pivotal in allowing us to deliver on this ambition. He brings a wealth of experience and strong reputation for delivering positive results for clients, and I look forward to working closely with him to support our region’s ongoing development.”

Sam Jamieson, Head of Office Agency, Yorkshire and North East, at JLL, said: “Leeds has always been a city that thrives on ambition and collaboration, and I’m looking forward to building on that alongside Tom and the team here.

“Our region is seeing strong momentum from both investors and occupiers, and JLL has an incredible track record of helping to shape that growth. The scale of expertise within the team and the chance to work with clients on some of the region’s most exciting developments made this an easy decision for me.”

Mr Pearey added: “It’s been a real privilege to work alongside so many great clients, colleagues and consultants over the past 40 years, and I’ve been fortunate to have a front row seat to watch Leeds’ ongoing transformation into one of the UK’s prime destinations to work, live and study in.